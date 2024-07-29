U.S. Women's Rugby Team Advances to Semifinals for First Time in Olympic History
Team USA is advancing to the women's rugby sevens semifinal for the first time in Olympic history after the team's 17–7 defeat over Great Britain on Monday.
This is the first time that either the men's or women's American rugby team has reached the semifinal round at the Olympics.
Great Britain was off to a hot start in Monday's quarterfinals match, taking a 7–0 lead early. From then, the U.S. prevented their opponents from scoring any more points as the Americans tallied 17 points in a row. Naya Tapper scored first for the Americans, but then they missed the conversion kick. Kristi Kirshe and Sammy Sullivan scored the next two times for Team USA.
Team USA finished sixth during the Tokyo Olympics after Great Britain knocked them out in the quarterfinals.
New Zealand is the reigning gold medal winners, and that is who Team USA faces in the semifinal. It will be a tough matchup for the Americans as they look to earn their first rugby Olympic medal.