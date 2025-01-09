The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Bosa's ex-girlfriend Jenna takes the internet by storm in "little yellow dress"

The TikTok star is dressed to the nines in a new viral post.

Joseph Galizia

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jenna Berman is starting the new year off by trending online.

Berman, 28, is a social media influencer and content creator who has amassed an incredible following, including 1.2 million fans on TikTok and another 367K on Instagram. Sports fanatics will also recognize her as the ex-girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers superstar pass-rusher, Nick Bosa. 

On January 8, Berman dropped an Instagram post wearing a "little yellow dress," where she confidently posed in several photos showcasing the outfit. The post has already been liked over 8,000 times in less than 24 hours, with fans of Berman flooding to the comments to compliment her style.

"Very stylish and flattering," gushed one person.

Another person joked, "When you look up the word 'perfection' in the dictionary."

"She's divinely beautiful," a third person complimented. 

A fourth added, "Jenna you look stunning."

Berman and Bosa started dating in 2020 but had a very public breakup in 2022. On November 21 of that year, she posted a TikTok video of herself blowing a kiss to the camera, captioning it, “When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever."

A fan commented on that post, claiming that Bosa will "marry someone else." Berman immediately responded, "good."

Jenna Berman
Jenna Berman confirms breakup with NFL star Nick Bosa on TikTok. / Photo Credit: Jenna Berman on TikTok

Berman seems to have moved on just fine from the breakup, posting nonstop content to her pages and building her social numbers up even further. Meanwhile, Bosa has been dating model Lauren Maenner, 26, since 2023.

Bosa's dating life might be back, but his 49ers missed the 2024-2025 playoffs, one season after making it to Super Bowl LVIII.

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.