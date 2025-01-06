The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrows' alleged gf, heats up snowy day with sultry NYC shoot

The popular model and TikTok star had some fun during one of the colder New York days of the season.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 18, 2024; Santa Monica, CA, USA; Olivia Ponton a model and influencer photographed backstage at the 2024 People s Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Feb 18, 2024; Santa Monica, CA, USA; Olivia Ponton a model and influencer photographed backstage at the 2024 People s Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Joe Burrows' 2024-2025 NFL season came to an end this weekend, but the 28-year-old quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals is keeping his head up--and so is his alleged girlfriend, Olivia Ponton. 

Ponton, 22, took to Instagram on Monday, January 6, and shared some sultry photos of herself enjoying a snowy day in New York City. The viral TikTok star wore a tight pink jacket, white pants, and matching white earmuffs while posing near a lone tree in The City That Never Sleeps. 

It didn't take long for Ponton's 2.9 million followers to rush to the comments and compliment her winter fit.

"Snow angel," gushed one person.

"Joe Burrows' snow bunnie," joked another.

A third person wrote, "A natural beauty."

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton poses on Instagram during a winter day in New York City. / Photo Credit: Olivia Ponton on Instagram
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton poses on Instagram during a winter day in New York City. / Photo Credit: Olivia Ponton on Instagram

RELATED: Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?

Ponton was linked to Burrow back in December 2024 after news broke that the football star's home was broken into and she was the one who alerted the police. A source told PEOPLE later that month that the two had been hooking up since the fall of 2024, "but were keeping things casual."

While Ponton is enjoying the winter season, Burrow and the rest of the Bengals are looking forward to the 2025-2026 NFL season. Their 2024 campaign saw the team finish with a 9-8 record, which was not good enough for them to make the playoffs, marking the second straight year they will miss the postseason. 

If the alleged dating rumors are true, Burrow and Ponton will have plenty of time to spend together in the early parts of 2025.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.