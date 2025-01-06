Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrows' alleged gf, heats up snowy day with sultry NYC shoot
Joe Burrows' 2024-2025 NFL season came to an end this weekend, but the 28-year-old quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals is keeping his head up--and so is his alleged girlfriend, Olivia Ponton.
Ponton, 22, took to Instagram on Monday, January 6, and shared some sultry photos of herself enjoying a snowy day in New York City. The viral TikTok star wore a tight pink jacket, white pants, and matching white earmuffs while posing near a lone tree in The City That Never Sleeps.
It didn't take long for Ponton's 2.9 million followers to rush to the comments and compliment her winter fit.
"Snow angel," gushed one person.
"Joe Burrows' snow bunnie," joked another.
A third person wrote, "A natural beauty."
RELATED: Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?
Ponton was linked to Burrow back in December 2024 after news broke that the football star's home was broken into and she was the one who alerted the police. A source told PEOPLE later that month that the two had been hooking up since the fall of 2024, "but were keeping things casual."
While Ponton is enjoying the winter season, Burrow and the rest of the Bengals are looking forward to the 2025-2026 NFL season. Their 2024 campaign saw the team finish with a 9-8 record, which was not good enough for them to make the playoffs, marking the second straight year they will miss the postseason.
If the alleged dating rumors are true, Burrow and Ponton will have plenty of time to spend together in the early parts of 2025.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni