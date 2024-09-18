Celebs are lining up to get courts at Reserve Padel
Move over, pickleball – there might be a new fastest-growing racket sport. Thanks to Reserve, a chain of padel courts that merge athleticism, wellness, and luxury, stars around the world are bringing increased attention to the game of padel.
Celebrity players have included Dwyane Wade, David Beckham, Michael Strahan, Daddy Yankee, and Woody Harrelson. Founder and CEO Wayne Boich expects that roster will keep growing.
Boich spoke to Sports Illustrated about the celebrity clients that have been making a splash at Reserve, as well as how he sees the future of the sport. “Padel offers a dynamic blend of challenge and excitement,” said Boich. “It requires strategic thinking and the ability to utilize the glass walls to keep rallies alive. The intimacy of the court -- just 33 by 66 feet — and the fact that it is a doubles game also provide a very social nature to the sport. “
A former tennis player himself, Boich has already played padel with Beckham and basketball player Jimmy Butler. “They’ve both improved quickly and are confident they’ll become very good,” he said of the athletes. He’s also played with tennis legend Andre Agassi, which he said was “an incredible experience,” but Boich believes that no matter their background, each of these celebrity clients ”brings their own unique strengths and passion to the game.”
Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi are already big padel players, as are tennis pros Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. “It's been incredible to see everyone’s enthusiasm for the game, and I believe this trend will only continue as more people discover how accessible and engaging padel can be,” Boich told SI.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend