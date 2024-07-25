The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese dons glam Mickey Mouse ears for Paris Disneyland (PHOTOS)

After killing it at WNBA All-Star Weekend, Chi-Town Barbie is taking a well deserved break. Luckily, she's not taking a break from serving up some killer looks.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After killing it at the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Angel Reese is finally getting some well-deserved rest.

Like many of her peers in the sports world, Reese is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. Paris Barbie is also there for a homework assignment . And while the games don’t kick off until Friday, Reese has been living it up, Disney Princess style.

Yesterday, Reese went to Disneyland Paris for a fun day of rides and festivities — though, she insists she went for “just for pics & cotton candy.”

RELATED: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant upstaged

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Reese is seen in fabulous pink Mickey Mouse ears, with gold print patterns and jewels, and a white bow in the middle. She closed the post saying “I’M JUST A GIRL,” and her besty Jasmin Reed, a former track and field sprinter at University of Oregon and aspiring social media influencer, shared the post on her story, saying “We are literally just girls.”

In other girly news, the two have also been shopping and seeing the Parisian sites, as evidenced by Reese’s actively updated Instagram story — through which, we are vicariously living.

And while Reese might be taking a break from basketball, All-Star Barbie turned Paris Barbie certainly isn’t taking a break from serving up some fly looks.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged

2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics

Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Parties Feed Page