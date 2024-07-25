Angel Reese dons glam Mickey Mouse ears for Paris Disneyland (PHOTOS)
After killing it at the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Angel Reese is finally getting some well-deserved rest.
Like many of her peers in the sports world, Reese is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. Paris Barbie is also there for a homework assignment . And while the games don’t kick off until Friday, Reese has been living it up, Disney Princess style.
Yesterday, Reese went to Disneyland Paris for a fun day of rides and festivities — though, she insists she went for “just for pics & cotton candy.”
Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant upstaged
In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Reese is seen in fabulous pink Mickey Mouse ears, with gold print patterns and jewels, and a white bow in the middle. She closed the post saying “I’M JUST A GIRL,” and her besty Jasmin Reed, a former track and field sprinter at University of Oregon and aspiring social media influencer, shared the post on her story, saying “We are literally just girls.”
In other girly news, the two have also been shopping and seeing the Parisian sites, as evidenced by Reese’s actively updated Instagram story — through which, we are vicariously living.
And while Reese might be taking a break from basketball, All-Star Barbie turned Paris Barbie certainly isn’t taking a break from serving up some fly looks.
