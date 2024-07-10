Why Angel Reese is going to 2024 Paris Olympics despite Team USA omission
Caitlin Clark stole all of the headlines for not being included on the Team USA roster. But what about double-double machine Angel Reese, who is having a rookie campaign that is at least just as deserving?
We’ll let our Sports Illustrated colleagues debate that topic.
So then it was surprising when Chi-Barbie, even more so than her fresh new ‘do, shared that she still plans to go to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
As we’ve noted before, the 22 year old is mature well beyond her years. It’s such a great idea to learn from the best, and to also get to hang out and enjoy the Olympic experience.
RELATED: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
It doesn’t hurt that the fashion icon-in-training will be in the most fashionable city in the world.
Something tells us that a Louis Vuitton fit will be posted during her stay, and Bayou Barbie can get inspiration from fellow LSU alums and NFL stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who strutted the runway for Vogue World 2024: Paris.
Bayou Barbie. Chi-Town Barbie. This summer it’s going to be Paris Barbie.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Runway chic: Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo