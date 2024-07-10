The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why Angel Reese is going to 2024 Paris Olympics despite Team USA omission

The Chicago Sky superstar didn’t make the Team USA women’s national team. She reveals why she still plans to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics regardless.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese laughs with Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese laughs with Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark stole all of the headlines for not being included on the Team USA roster. But what about double-double machine Angel Reese, who is having a rookie campaign that is at least just as deserving?

We’ll let our Sports Illustrated colleagues debate that topic.

So then it was surprising when Chi-Barbie, even more so than her fresh new ‘do, shared that she still plans to go to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

As we’ve noted before, the 22 year old is mature well beyond her years. It’s such a great idea to learn from the best, and to also get to hang out and enjoy the Olympic experience.

RELATED: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)

It doesn’t hurt that the fashion icon-in-training will be in the most fashionable city in the world.

Something tells us that a Louis Vuitton fit will be posted during her stay, and Bayou Barbie can get inspiration from fellow LSU alums and NFL stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who strutted the runway for Vogue World 2024: Paris.

Bayou Barbie. Chi-Town Barbie. This summer it’s going to be Paris Barbie.

