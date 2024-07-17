Angel Reese, Sky teammates' awesome Usher fan-girl reaction with surprise meeting
It's Usher baby!
After upsetting the Las Vegas Aces with a 93-85 victory on Tuesday in Sin City, the Chicago Sky squad had an unforgettable encounter with R&B superstar Usher.
Coach Teresa Weatherspoon orchestrated the surprise, leading Usher to the Sky locker room to celebrate their win. The team went bonkers when he walked in and said Congratulations to the team. Just before that Usher was chatting with Coach Weatherspoon, "I thought they would pull away, but you reminded everybody, why you work so hard."
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces was caught on a hot mic expressing frustration with her team's lack of effort after a tough loss to the Chicago Sky, saying “They ain’t did sh*t all day, but they wanna take a motherf*cking picture with Usher.”
RELATED: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match pregame (PHOTO)
Wilson balled out again with another double-double: 28 points, and 14 rebounds. As we all know, she is one of the best trash-talkers in the WNBA, but taking it out on her team. Ouch!
The WNBA continues to shine every night with star-studded talent on the court, and off of it with more A-list names sitting in those courtside seats.
For that matter, Vegas Barbie Angel Reese was the A-list celebrity when she showed up courtside the previous night with Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown to Bronny's brick performance between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Summer League.
On the court, we "got it bad" for more A'ja and Angel.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne sports cute Skenes ‘30’ cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night
Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson