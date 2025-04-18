Brittany Mahomes shows off ‘golden hour’ dress without baby Golden
Brittany Mahomes had a “Golden hour” without baby Golden — or her other two kids and husband.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been in full mom mode after having their daughter Golden Raye in January, including bringing the baby for an adorable workout selfie, and feeding her at the same time she’s crushing some chicken and waffles and teasing a glimpse of the baby.
The Mahomes family just got back from an epic theme park vacation where son Bronze, 2, didn’t look happy to meet Mickey Mouse at Disney World while dad certainly did, and where Sterling, 4, gave a mean-girl look to a Disney Princess. Patrick also won the trip in his elite shorts and leg tattoo showing.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter
This week, Brittany jetted off to a tropical location for her best friend Maranda’s 30th birthday where she first showed off a mermaid-like dress by the ocean. For the next night, it was “Golden hour” for fun with the girls where she wore a super colorful rainbow sherbet backless dress.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes sells out toddler Bronze devilishly crushing giant dessert
The 29-year-old deserves to let loose and have a good time out with the girls after taking care of three kids at home while dad was making a run to the Super Bowl.
Hopefully, Patrick is holding it down at home without too much trouble.