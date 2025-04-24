Brittany Mahomes’ giant dog overtakes baby Golden’s mat in funny photo
Brittany Mahomes has shown off a lot of funny times with her kids recently, but now it was time for one of hers and Patrick Mahomes’ dogs to steal the show.
Thw wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been supermom after having the couple’s third child, Golden, in January. With Patrick in the NFL offseason, the family took a fun theme park-filled trip to Florida where son Bronze, 2, had a pouting moment meeting Mickey Mouse that mom captured, while daughter Sterling, 4, gave a Disney princess a funny mean-girl look.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off workout strength with baby Golden shout out
Golden has also been a star lately with her workout selfie with mom, and then eating at the same time as Brittany while mom knocked out some chicken and waffles. After a Sunday of Easter egg hunting with the kids where they took the first public family photo with baby Golden, the attention turned to their giant family dog who took over Golden’s mat. Brittany wrote, “This dude 🤣.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off ‘golden hour’ dress without baby Golden
She said in the video on her Instagram Stories, “If I lay the baby mat out and I don’t pick it up, they turn into dog beds.”
The Mahomes have the pitbull named Steel, and a Cane Corso named Silver.
Baby Golden might not mind a giant toy like a dog next to her. He looks soft and cuddly. It’s yet another another funny family moment in the Mahomes household.
