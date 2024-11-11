Champion soccer coach Jill Ellis honored by Cymbiotika COO Durana Elmi
On Sunday, November 10, Modern Luxury San Diego honored their latest cover model, Durana Elmi, during a memorable event — where she paid tribute to an icon in women's sports.
Elmi, a co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has made a name for herself as a visionary entrepreneur in sustainable wellness products, dedicating her career to fostering environmental responsibility and creating inclusive, supportive spaces for women in business.
As Elmi accepted her “Agent of Change” honor at the launch party — held at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and hosted by Warrior Network Agency (WNA) — she revealed that the woman who inspired her leadership style does not come from the wellness world, but from sports.
The lifestyle guru shouted out two-time Women’s World Cup champion soccer coach Jill Ellis, as an example of how female leaders must persist, no matter the obstacles. She attributed much of her own drive to mentors like Ellis, who empower women to break new ground, a message that resonated deeply with attendees.
As guests celebrated the magazine cover launch and enjoyed the luxurious setting, the event marked a notable collaboration between WNA, Modern Luxury San Diego, and influential women who are changing the landscape of sports, business, and leadership. With trailblazers like Ellis and Elmi at the forefront, the evening underscored an inspiring message: women are not just participants. They are leaders paving the way in every sphere they enter.
