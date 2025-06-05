Connor McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette bikini missing Oilers' Stanley Cup Finals
Did Lauren McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins not think the Edmonton Oilerswould make it back to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?
In the world's worst timed bachelorette party, Connor McDavid's wife and Leon Draisaitl's bride-to-be are celebrating in Greece while their partners look to win the NHL's biggest prize, Lord Stanley's Cup, in a rematch with the Florida Panthers, who took them down last season.
RELATED: Leon Draisaitl's fiancée on bachelorette party plane when he scores OT winner
If Mrs. McDavid is feeling guilty about missing Game 1, and presumably more games if the happy ladies have traveled all the way to the Mediterranean paradise to party, she sure isn't showing any angst on social media.
Posting on her Instagram Stories, the interior design, new swanky bar owner, and social media influencer flaunted the bikini good times a day after Desjardins' fiancée capped a dramatic comeback with an overtime winner, getting one of the assists from her husband and Canadian superstar.
RELATED: McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates Oilers' overtime winner in Stanley Cup Finals
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates new life ventures ahead of Stanley Cup
Not to be outdone, Mrs. McDavid made sure to get a shot of the soon-to-be "Hot a** bride" as she was shaking a cocktail mixer.
It's unclear when the partying Oilers WAGs will make it back to support their men, as Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla, is also part of the Stanley Cup-diss adventure, only to say, "we will be back for the good stuff!!"
Apparently the good stuff in Greece outweighs Lord Stanley's Cup.
