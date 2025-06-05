Connor McDavid Has Highest of Praise for Leon Draisaitl Following Game 1 Heroics
The Edmonton Oilers overcame a 3-1 deficit to steal Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, thanks to a goal from Leon Draisaitl. It was the second of Draisaitl's goals and another data point proving that he's one of the most prolific offensive players in the sport—even if he doesn't get the same press his teammate Connor McDavid receives. McDavid, who notched two assists in the win, spoke about Draisaitl's greatness.
"He's invaluable," McDavid said. "You name it, he does it."
McDavid added that Draisaitl doesn't get enough respect and credit for his defensive abilities, which will be needed of the Oilers want to exact some revenge on the Florida Panthers for last year's Stanley Cup Final.
Draisaitl himself said after the game that Edmonton is a bit more mature after the disappointing result last year. They'll have a chance to keep proving that Friday night in Game 2.