The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joe Burrow disgusted by Baltimore Thanksgiving food after Bengals’ win

The Cincinnati quarterback returned to defeat the Ravens after missing nine games. He wasn’t celebrating by eating with his teammates, though.

Matt Ryan

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow clearly likes his food a certain way. Don’t expect him to be putting ketchup on his turkey with Patrick Mahomes anytime soon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback returned after missing nine games this season with turf toe. The All-Pro QB looked like he never missed a beat on Thanksgiving Thursday, carving up the Baltimore Ravens defense for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-14 road win.

Given it was Thanksgiving, the winning team was surrounded by food after the game.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton

Bengal
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks to the media after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Earlier in the day we saw the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson running around feeding players with a while turkey on his hand.

Burrow wasn’t having any of that with his teammates. When CBS’ Melissa Stark was interviewing him and there were Maryland crabs and Cincinnati skyline chili, the QB looked disgusted.

During the press conference Burrow says he didn’t even try the turkey because he didn’t know “who touched it.”

It was a pretty hilarious scene from Baltimore.

With the win, Cincinnati improved to 4-8, but is clearly a different team with the 28-year-old behind center.

There’s never a dull moment when Burrow is there from his food aversion, to his pregame fit on Thursday.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death 

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Parties