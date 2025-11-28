Joe Burrow disgusted by Baltimore Thanksgiving food after Bengals’ win
Joe Burrow clearly likes his food a certain way. Don’t expect him to be putting ketchup on his turkey with Patrick Mahomes anytime soon.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback returned after missing nine games this season with turf toe. The All-Pro QB looked like he never missed a beat on Thanksgiving Thursday, carving up the Baltimore Ravens defense for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-14 road win.
Given it was Thanksgiving, the winning team was surrounded by food after the game.
Earlier in the day we saw the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson running around feeding players with a while turkey on his hand.
Burrow wasn’t having any of that with his teammates. When CBS’ Melissa Stark was interviewing him and there were Maryland crabs and Cincinnati skyline chili, the QB looked disgusted.
During the press conference Burrow says he didn’t even try the turkey because he didn’t know “who touched it.”
It was a pretty hilarious scene from Baltimore.
With the win, Cincinnati improved to 4-8, but is clearly a different team with the 28-year-old behind center.
There’s never a dull moment when Burrow is there from his food aversion, to his pregame fit on Thursday.
