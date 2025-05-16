The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles flexes biceps dancing with Salma Hayek in amazing photo together

The newly crowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models had a rocking good time as they adorably danced together.

Matthew Graham

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It sounds too far-fetched to even be a dream come true.

Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins star Jordan Chiles has parlayed her success on the mat into to becoming a must-see fashion influencer off of it on Instagram with 1.9 million followers, and an additional 850k on TikTok.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles upstages her Beyoncé fit with cowboy hat in brown leather perfection

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Chiles received an unbelievable honor this week when she was not only named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, but made the cover along with Livvy Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan.

The four SI Swimsuit models partied the night away along with many A-list celebrities like 50 Cent, who also performed, and their fellow magazine beauties at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. One photo stood out above the rest when Chiles, showing off her gymnastics-sculpted biceps, danced with fellow cover girl Hayek, who was beaming with a radiant smile.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party in LA

It looked like everyone who attend had a fantastic time, and for Chiles especially, it must have seemed so surreal after sharing a heartfelt post about the prestigious accomplishment.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," Chiles told SI Swimsuit as well. "Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties