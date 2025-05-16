Jordan Chiles flexes biceps dancing with Salma Hayek in amazing photo together
It sounds too far-fetched to even be a dream come true.
Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins star Jordan Chiles has parlayed her success on the mat into to becoming a must-see fashion influencer off of it on Instagram with 1.9 million followers, and an additional 850k on TikTok.
Chiles received an unbelievable honor this week when she was not only named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, but made the cover along with Livvy Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan.
The four SI Swimsuit models partied the night away along with many A-list celebrities like 50 Cent, who also performed, and their fellow magazine beauties at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. One photo stood out above the rest when Chiles, showing off her gymnastics-sculpted biceps, danced with fellow cover girl Hayek, who was beaming with a radiant smile.
It looked like everyone who attend had a fantastic time, and for Chiles especially, it must have seemed so surreal after sharing a heartfelt post about the prestigious accomplishment.
"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," Chiles told SI Swimsuit as well. "Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."
