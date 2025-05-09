Jordan Chiles upstages her Beyoncé fit with cowboy hat in brown leather perfection
Jordan Chiles has been rocking the cowgirl look a lot lately, and doing it perfectly.
The gold medalist Olympic and UCLA Bruins gymnast is known not only for her skills on the mat with her perfect 10 scores, but her fashion game as well. She even made a trash-bag made-up fit with her teammates look amazing.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season
Lately, she’s gone with the Western theme a lot like her cowboy hat and bikini with bling at Coachella, and then went in full “Cowboy Carter” mode for Beyoncé’s Inglewood, California, concert earlier this week where she had a next-level look.
Keeping with the theme, Chiles posted again with an animal-print cowboy hat at the pool table where she captioned the post, “your one and only cowgirl 💋.”
RELATED: Jordan Chiles gets extreme glam makeover in NYC after UCLA gymnastics season
The 24-year-old Chiles took a year off college last year to prepare for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris where she won gold with Simone Biles and Team USA. She was also part of the “Gold Over America Tour” where she and Biles had fun with some silly photos. After that, Chiles was the most famous of the UCLA team and was on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she did an iconic tunnel dance.
Now, she’s enjoying the college gymnastics offseason doing cowgirl things.
