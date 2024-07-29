Olympic Games Paris 2024: A-list stars shine bright in the City of Lights
How star-studded are the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Get this: Both Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have been spotted there.
Relax. They didn't show up together. Of course not.
But if you're still reminiscing about the former power couple, here's a blast from the past as Hollywood's most famous couple (at the time) promoted the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics.
Flash forward 24 years to France. In a rare public outing, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, along with their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, took in the women's skateboarding (street) final.
Most every other big-name celeb was at the Summer Games to see Simone Biles during the gymnastics qualifying rounds and the gymnastics darling did not disappoint.
Who was there to support her, you ask? Just your typical spectators like Cruise, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Joe Jonas, among others.
Here's a look at who else was spotted in Paris. (Tom Cruise is so recognizable that he doesn't even need his name to be listed in this slideshow).
There will be plenty more famous faces in Paris as the Summer Games roll on through Aug. 11.
We know some of you will be green with envy -- not these two -- but remember ...
... photographers are capturing every moment in Paris just for you.
Finally, we all agree that women's sports are cool. Duh.
