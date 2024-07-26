Ranking most baller looks at fancy Olympic soiree: Zendaya, Angel Reese, Charlize Theron
It’s hard enough to make it to the Olympics as a world-class athlete. It was even harder to get an invite to the Prelude, a fancy party to celebrate the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris the night before the Opening Ceremony.
Best and worst dressed is so yesterday, so we’re continuing our new tradition of most baller looks. In this case, it will culminate with our gold medalist. (A caveat: while LeBron James and other men looked fabulous, none of them made the top five. Neither did anyone on the red carpet an American audience would never recognize.)
5. Naomi Osaka
The four-time Grand Slam winner and Olympian for Japan kept it simple with a sheer, flowy blouse with the purse to match and a high-slit long black skirt. Sometimes simple and elegant works best.
4. Angel Reese
Paris Barbie continued her epic fashion hot streak with a white ensemble that was perfect for a warm summer night in the City of Light. The $2,300 Louis Vuitton purse was the cherry on top.
3. Tyla (bronze medalist)
Speaking of Tyla, the singer rocked the red carpet with one stunner, then attended the party in an even more amazing show-stopper when she performed “Water.”
2. Charlize Theron (silver medalist)
The 48-year-old movie star proved there is only one Charlize Theron. Her beauty and elegance is unmatched, and she showed why yet again.
1. Zendaya (gold medalist)
From Wimbledon to the Olympics, Zendaya transformed from London prepster to Paris style icon in this full-length, sleeveless sparkly gown.
It was hard to pick only one winner, but the one-named social media and movie A-lister barely nudged out Ms. Theron in a photo finish.
