Rihanna dissed by kid asking for photo with Christian Pulisic, Jack Grealish (VIDEO)
If we’re ranking internationally recognized global icons, Rihanna would be far and away No. 1 vs. AC Milan’s and United States Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic, Manchester City’s heartthrob Jack Grealish, and Pulisic’s fellow Milan and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah.
So when AC Milan played Man City in an international friendly (AC Milan won 3-2) at Yankee Stadium, the style icon attended and set the fashion world ablaze with her new Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers and her high fashion sporty look.
Well one young AC Milan fan was not impressed. In fact, after Rihanna got a photo taken with Pulisic, Gealish, and Musah, the kid couldn’t wait to get Rihanna out of the way fast enough.
The reaction from Rihanna is amazingly sweet, directing the other kid, possibly the non-Rihanna-recognizing kid’s sibling, in for a great family photo.
It’s the most un-diva behavior ever and makes Rihanna our new favorite global pop sensation. Sorry Taylor and Beyoncé.
And hopefully that kid realizes the errors of his ways and never, ever forgets his mistake.
