Usher reinvents famous line for Angel Reese in most Usher way (VIDEO)
Usher got Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates "fallin' in love."
The Sky locker room was buzzing after their upset win over the Las Vegas Aces, 93-85. With the celebration already in full swing, an unexpected guest strolled in to give his flowers. It was none other than Usher, baby.
After the high-fives and fan-girl reactions of the Sky, Usher decided to link up with Angel Reese as she took to TikTok to celebrate the win and play up his famous lyric, "It's Usher, baby."
Angel Reese decided to join in on the fun. Mimicking Usher’s smooth tone, she repeated , "Say, Usher baby," and Usher seductively replied, “It’s Angel, baby!” They both exploded with laughter, and the playful banter between the two stars became an instant adorable moment.
The pop icon and Vegas Barbie, now comedy partners, took turns giving each other mock serious looks. The energy in the room was full of good vibes, which was understandable given the Sky's huge upset... and they got to meet Usher!
The ironic twist of the evening was that Usher was A'ja Wilson's and the Las Vegas Aces guest at the game, which was awkward, especially after the way that the Aces played last night.
During what felt like an Usher-themed night in Las Vegas, fans were dancing to "You Got It Bad" during breaks in the game.
For the budding WNBA superstar Reese, it's hard to get her flustered. When it's Usher whispering in her ear, all bets are understandably off.
