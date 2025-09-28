Vikings cheerleaders, mascot crash super fans’ Ireland wedding before Steelers game
The NFL has arrived in Dublin, Ireland, with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Before that, one super fan couple got quite the surprise on their wedding day they’ll never forget.
The two teams arrived earlier in the week with Vikings traveling in style while the Steelers plane caused a stir for how they made the players travel 7 hours in.
But they made it, nonetheless, and the city definitely has NFL fever going on including the pubs.
Speaking of the pubs, one couple got married at one and got a huge surprise as the Vikings cheerleaders and their mascot Viktor the Viking crashed the wedding for an awesome scene.
They even got them a custom jersey.
What an awesome move by the team that made that couple’s wedding day extra special.
This is the first NFL game in Ireland since 1997 when the Steelers played the Chicago Bears in Dublin.
