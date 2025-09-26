Steelers team plane for Ireland game raises eyebrows compared to Vikings jet
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings both arrived in Dublin, Ireland, for Sunday’s special international game. Both had very different types of planes getting there, however, and it’s raised some eyebrows.
The Steelers had a 7-hour flight to Dublin and made it just fine, even showing off their special Gaelic translation jerseys at the first practice that are quite awesome.
Their opponent the Vikings had quite a nice experience on their fancy world-class Delta A350 aircraft.
The Steelers flight, meanwhile, was definitely not first class or even business class for most of them.
You can definitely seen the diference in the quality of planes:
It’s at least not as bad as the plane in the movie Major League for the Cleveland Indians, but it looks close.
Hopefully, at least there were stewardesses on the plane for them.
And at least coach Mike Tomlin was able to get some sleep on the plane.
It doesn’t matter how they got there as long as long as they find a way to win. If not, it may be a really long and uncomfortable 7-hour flight back to Pittsburgh for the Steelers.
