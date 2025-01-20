Philly mayor has cringe Eagles chant mistake before Commanders showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for an NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game after taking care of business against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
While you never know how a game will play out, the Eagles have to hope they perform better than the Philly mayor at her recent rally.
Mayor Cherelle Parker was leading the crowd in an Eagles chant when she had a terrible misstep.
MORE: $100M Eagles WR AJ Brown pulls up to NFL Playoffs in modest $30,000 whip
Maybe it was the frigid temperatures, but Mayor Parker's brain froze in the moment and let out a rallying cry that had everyone shaking their heads.
"E-L-G-S-E-S," she shouted.
Woof. Go Elgses?
MORE: Saquon Barkley, Eagles superfan Gillie Da King troll Wallo after win
You can't win them all, but the Eagles will certainly aim to win the conference championship over their division rival to advance to Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9.
While the Eagles and Commanders are battling it out in the NFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to Arrowhead Stadium as they look to keep their hopes at a three-peat alive.
Kickoff for the NFC Championship game is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 26, at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will air live on FOX.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message