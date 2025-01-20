Saquon Barkley, Eagles superfan Gillie Da King troll Wallo after win
It was a party in Philly on Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the Los Angeles Rams in a snowy affair to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
After the game, Eagles superfan and hip-hop personality Gillie Da King and his podcast co-host Wallo made their way into the locker room to celebrate with the team.
In a hilarious video shared by Gillie, he and Wallo linked up with star running back Saquon Barkley and shook hands before Barkley jokingly called out Wallo for his bandwagon fandom.
"You an Eagles fan now?" Barkley joked.
Gillie shared the exchange on social media and he brought the receipts. His post included throwback videos of Wallo celebrating a Rams win while rocking a throwback Eric Dickerson jersey.
The internet lives on forever.
And if there's one thing you know you can expect after an Eagles win, it is the Gillie Da King dance.
To be fair to Wallo, he, like Gillie, was born and raised in Philadelphia, so there will always be that hometown pride. And when you spend enough time around Gillie, like Wallo does with their hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, that Eagles fandom will rub off on you.
The bond between Gillie and Wallo goes well beyond their Philadelphia ties and growing up in the city. They are first cousins.
Up next for the Eagles is a showdown with the division-rival Washington Commanders with a spot in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on the line.
