$100M Eagles WR AJ Brown pulls up to NFL Playoffs in modest $30,000 whip
It's been a wild start to the NFL Playoffs for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has now gone viral more times than he has caught the ball in the postseason.
Brown enters the Divisional Round showdown with the Los Angeles Rams with one catch for 10 yards and two viral moments.
The star wideout, who signed a three-year, $96 million contract extension last offseason, first went viral during the Eagles' win against the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card Weekend when he was spotted reading a book on the sideline.
The book skyrocketed on the Amazon charts to reach No. 1.
This week, before taking on the Rams, Brown pulled up to Lincoln Financial Field in slick all-black fit with a gold chain, but it was his ride that caught the attention of everyone on social media.
Despite being a $100 million man, Brown pulled up to The Linc in a modest $30,000 Honda Accord.
If a Honda Accord is good enough for A.J. Brown, it should be good enough for your everyday NFL fan. And, if we are being honest, Honda's last forever, so it is a solid investment.
This season, Brown has hauled in 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.
The winner of Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Eagles and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship where they will find themselves taking on the Washington Commanders just one game away from the Super Bowl.
