Famous rock band stops mid-show for dramatic England 2024 Euros victory
Everyone’s tuning into soccer (err, football) this season. Even your favorite band. Last night (July 10), during a performance at the O2 Arena in London, The Killers paused their show to display the final moments of the Euro 2024 semifinal.
During the semifinal, England made a 2 to 1 triumph against the Netherlands, which means England has advanced to play Spain in Sunday’s final.
In time with the win, red and white confetti shot from the stage. And of course, an epic win must be followed by an equally epic song. Following the mini ticker tape festival, The Killers immediately went into playing their iconic hit, “Mr. Brightside.”
Following the show, the band shared a series of photos on X (formerly Twitter), captioned “Tonight we played for England.”
Spain and England will face off in the Euro 2024 final this Sunday (July 14). Fans can stream the final via Fubo beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
In the meantime, you can see a clip of The Killer’s victorious performance of “Mr. Brightside” above.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
2H2H: Hannah Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances