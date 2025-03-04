Shedeur Sanders tunes out NFL Draft critics with 'legendary relaxation'
You know that it is officially NFL Draft season when "anonymous" scouts start leaking rumors about some of the top draft prospects. This year, Colorado Buffaloes football star Shedeur Sanders is facing the anonymous critics following the NFL Scouting Combine.
Sanders skipped on-field workouts in Indianapolis, but stayed for the duration of Combine to show his support for his teammates.
His decision came after Sanders did not participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Now, the anonymous critics are claiming Sanders' draft stock is tanking because he came off "brash" and "arrogant" during his interview at the Combine and his "antics" are turning teams off.
NFL insider Josina Anderson defended Shedeur against the claims, sharing her experiences and those of others who were in attendance.
" I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine," Anderson wrote on X.
"Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not. He seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful along with being confident (as many athletes are)."
Despite the criticism, Sanders doesn't appear to be concerned.
The star signal-caller took to social media to share his "legendary relaxation" as he kicked back in a full-body massage chair.
Staying unbothered is something you like to see in your potential future franchise quarterback.
Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions en route to winning the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the best quarterback in the nation.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
