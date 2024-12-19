Deion Sanders shows gnarly amputated toes up-close joking with Travis Hunter
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team wrapped up an exciting and impressive 2024 campaign, finishing the season 9-3 and as the No. 23 team in the country.
The Buffs fell short of the Big 12 championship game and a shot at the College Football Playoff, but the team has one game left with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter before they head off to the NFL.
As Coach Prime gears up for the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU on Saturday, December 28, he was getting a good old-fashioned foot massage and discussing the possibility of having another foot surgery to amputate the remaining three toes on his left foot.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip
In a video shot by Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., Deion invited the camera to zoom in on his left foot that showed off "the three homies" that are permanently contracted.
Coach Prime joked that his remaining toes have "the right blinker on" and "dawg, if they take these I'm wearing a size 4."
WARNING: Graphic image that some may find disturbing.
Also laughing in the background was Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was looking around the office for something. Perhaps he was in search of some snacks and had a sweet tooth.
Sanders joked, "We ain't got nothing to get! You got the Heisman!" Hunter laughingly responded, "Hey, I'm just looking bro."
Deion Sanders' jovial attitude off of the field and ability to make everyone around him feel comfortable is exactly why so many players and top transfers are lining up to play for the Buffs.
And when it comes to on the field, Coach Prime has shown that he is all about business, and the results will come.
We'll have to stay tuned to see what happens to the three homies.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos