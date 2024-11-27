The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Danny Amendola turns on the charm with Julianne Hough on 'DWTS'

The football star had no problem flirting with the dancer during the Season 33 finale.

Chelsea Hirsch

Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola poses for a photo during the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Ceremony for Tom Brady.
Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola poses for a photo during the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Ceremony for Tom Brady. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough turned on the heat in the ballroom.

The Super Bowl champion, 39, flirted with the "Dancing with the Stars" host, 36, during the show's Season 33 finale on November 26 as she interviewed him after his Barbie-themed performance with Witney Carson.

Julianne, Carson, and Amendola lounged on a prop bed as she began asking the former New England Patriots wide receiver about the routine — set to Lizzo's "Pink" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" — when Amendola flipped the script on her.

“The real question is, Julianne, why are you in my bed?” he cheekily asked her.

"Is that an invitation?" Julianne playfully responded.

Carson, 31, looked shocked — and Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, asked the cameras, "What is happening?"

Amendola and Julianne  are both single; however, the two-time Super Bowl winner was recently linked to Xandra Pohl. Pohl attended a "DWTS" taping earlier in the season and attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony together in June 2024.

Julianne married ice hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017 and they finalized their divorce in June 2022.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/Relationships