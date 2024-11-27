Danny Amendola turns on the charm with Julianne Hough on 'DWTS'
Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough turned on the heat in the ballroom.
The Super Bowl champion, 39, flirted with the "Dancing with the Stars" host, 36, during the show's Season 33 finale on November 26 as she interviewed him after his Barbie-themed performance with Witney Carson.
Julianne, Carson, and Amendola lounged on a prop bed as she began asking the former New England Patriots wide receiver about the routine — set to Lizzo's "Pink" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" — when Amendola flipped the script on her.
“The real question is, Julianne, why are you in my bed?” he cheekily asked her.
"Is that an invitation?" Julianne playfully responded.
Carson, 31, looked shocked — and Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, asked the cameras, "What is happening?"
Amendola and Julianne are both single; however, the two-time Super Bowl winner was recently linked to Xandra Pohl. Pohl attended a "DWTS" taping earlier in the season and attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony together in June 2024.
Julianne married ice hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017 and they finalized their divorce in June 2022.
