Danny Amendola Danced to 'I'm Just Ken' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Dancing With the Stars has shown a Tom Brady-like longevity as its wrapped up its 33rd season on Tuesday night. Who won and who lost is not important because it's how you dance that really matters and former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola left it all on the hardwood floor as he took a big swing with a freestyle to the soundtrack of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
We won't spoil the results of the finale. But we can tell you that Amedola wanted to win. In a package that played before his performance, the former New England Patriot had high praise for his partner Witney.
"Witney is like Gronk, Edelman, Brady all rolled into one. She's a great teammate, fantastic coach, and she's a great friend," he told cameras, before sharing how determined he was to win.
"People know that I won two Super Bowls. I've also lost the Super Bowl too. So I know how it feels to get that far and lose it's a very unsettling feeling. So the opportunity is here," he said. "We want to take home mirror ball [trophy]."
It has to be pretty fun doing the same thing Ryan Gosling did at the Academy Awards for a crowd that is really into it. A different thrill than catching a pass over the middle and turning it upfield 60 yards into the end zone but a thrill nonetheless.