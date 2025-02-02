Russell Wilson's wife Ciara slays in sheer black cape at Pre-Grammys Gala
The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff journey came to an end following their 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round. While Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's future remains unclear, as he only signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, he's helping represent the AFC in the 2025 Pro Bowl.
Wilson earned his 10th Pro Bowl honor after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tapped out from participating. The 36-year-old quarterback, who brought his son Future down to Orlando with him, is thrilled to be at the annual event.
While Wilson is in Florida, his wife, Ciara, is in Los Angeles for music's biggest night. The R&B singer looked stunning as she sashayed into Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Feb. 1.
The 39-year-old made quite an entrance with her sheer black cape at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night. Other artists attending the star-studded party included Jennifer Lopez, Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley, Gracie Abrams, Victoria Monét, and more.
It's been quite a week for Ciara, who spent two days helping co-host the "TODAY" show earlier this week with Jenna Bush Hager in New York City.
It's unclear if Ciara is also attending the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night or if she'll jet over to Orlando to see her husband compete in the Pro Bowl's flag football game.
