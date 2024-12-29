Steelers QB Russell Wilson, son Win, all smiles in sweet Sunday selfie
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 29-10 at home on Christmas Day, marking the team's third consecutive loss.
Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson completed 23-of-37 passes for 205 yards and one interception against the Chiefs. While Pittsburgh already punched their ticket to the playoffs, they once again failed to clinch the AFC North title.
"At the end of the day, when you look back at it all and when we get the chance to play in the playoffs, it becomes 0-0. That's the truth of the playoffs and the opportunity that we have," Wilson told reporters.
Helping Wilson shake off the team's loss on Christmas, his wife, Ciara, and their four children. While Ciara hit the slopes in matching snow suits with their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, 7 the former Super Bowl champ spent some quality father-son time with Win.
While the early afternoon slate of NFL games played out in Week 17, the 36-year-old quarterback had a spa day with his youngest son.
Wilson captioned the post on Instagram, "Sunday Treatment 🙏🏾."
Wilson and Ciara also share Future, 10, the singer's son from a previous relationship with rapper Future, and daughter Amora Princess, 1. The Wilsons shared an epic family photo before the Christmas holiday.
Fans hope to see the "Goodies" singer and the couple's full brood at Acrisure Stadium when the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. As for Wilson, he's confident they can turn things around.
"I think it's going to be all about us making plays, staying on schedule," Wilson said. "I think that's the name of the game, especially offensively. We're going to have to be able to do that, and moving forward, obviously, we've got a big one at home next week, and that one is going to matter to us in a lot of ways.
"It's going to matter in a lot of ways because we want to catch that momentum going into the playoffs and how we play the right way. You have to be singularly focused."
