Report: Giants Reach Agreement with Russell Wilson
Only four days after landing their first veteran passing option in Jameis Winston, the New York Giants are plugging their second proven name into the offensive huddle after agreeing to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday.
The deal, first reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, is said to be one year in length and worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million of that total value being guaranteed.
The signing of Wilson comes off the heels of the Giants courting Winston, who was thought to be a stop-gap option for the 2025 season, on a two-year $8 million contract with the belief that the ex-Brown would serve as the potential Week 1 starter or, at worst, compete with a potential rookie prospect in training camp.
However, reports following that deal indicated that New York was not taking itself out of the race for Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, who visited the Steelers headquarters this past Friday and has been in constant discussions about partnering since that meeting.
Wilson, who is entering his 14th season in the NFL, was also recruited by the Browns in the leadup to signing with the Giants, but he is electing to take his talents to the big-market franchise that seems quickly headed toward relying on veteran options to win games this upcoming season amid uncertainties with the few highly rated prospects in the draft.
The 36-year-old signal caller began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him 75th overall in the 2012 NFL out of Wisconsin. He would play in 158 games for the organization, including all 16 contests from his rookie year until the end of the 2020 campaign, while leading the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.
Along with that feat, Wilson was the league’s passing touchdowns leader in 2017 and was nominated a Second-team All-Pro in 2019. He has amassed over 3,000 passing yards in a single season eleven consecutive times, with his career-high of 4,219 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions coming in 2016.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a mega-deal that included former Giants quarterback Drew Lock, but the partnership wouldn’t work out well for either side. The Broncos went 11-19 behind Wilson, who was ultimately released in the 2024 offseason before being signed by Pittsburgh.
Last season, Wilson missed the Steelers’ first six games of the regular season but returned to lead the charge of the final 11. He helped the team to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance in the AFC Wild Card. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, which was tied for his career-low.
Overall, Wilson has a 64.7% completion rating and has tallied 46,135 passing yards, 350 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions, good for a 3.15 TD-INT ratio. He will bring championship experience and dual-threat athleticism to the Giants offense, for which he presumes to take over the starting role of head coach Brian Daboll this upcoming season.
