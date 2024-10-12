Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld make rare public appearance together before Bills MNF game
After two frustrating losses, the Buffalo Bills (3-2) need to get a win against the New York Jets (2-3) on Monday Night Football. With a victory over their AFC East rival in Week 6, the Bills can secure the No. 1 spot in the division.
Whether Buffalo nabs a win or not, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the support of his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. While the couple tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, two days before the team's primetime matchup in the Meadowlands, Allen made rare public appearance with Steinfeld.
The Oscar-nominated actress and Allen attended Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir and his wife Sayler Shakir's pet adoption event at Resurgence Brewing Compan on Oct. 12. Videos of the famous couple with adorable pets in need of homes quickly went viral on social media.
It's not clear if Allen or Steinfeld were there to help draw attention to the event or were looking to adopt a new pet. Steinfeld is already to owner of two Yorkshire Terriers, Brando and Martini.
RELATED: Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld makes rare Bills game appearance
While Allen and Steinfeld rarely speak about one another publicly, the "Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse" star opened up about what it's like watching Allen play in her newsletter, Beau Society. She wrote in Issue No. 6 last month, "Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true. Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).
“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”
It remains to be seen if Steinfeld will attend the game on Monday night or not.
