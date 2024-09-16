Tara Davis-Woodhall shares emotional Paralympic photodump celebrating husband
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are officially the Golden Couple of the United States.
After Tara won gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics and capped off an undefeated season, she returned to show her support for husband Hunter Woodhall at the Paralympics.
In a happy moment for the couple, Hunter was able to win gold in the 400m.
MORE: 'America's Cowgirl' Tara Davis-Woodhall goes viral after winning gold
Now that the Games are in the books, Tara shared a heartwarming photodump from the Paralympics with the duo showing off their gold medals.
"Been basking in all the glory recently. i’ve just been wanting to take all these moments in and LIVE. Hunter and I always say these are the moments and quite literally this is the moment. i’m so proud of us and our team for just kicking ass. we stayed present and took it day by day. we brought three medals home🥇🥇🥉… in that honor here’s a long paralympic photo dump," she wrote.
The Woodhall's captured the heart of America over the past few weeks and can now kick back and enjoy the success and years of hard work that led to the incredible moment.
Davis-Woodhall, who competed at the University of Texas and the University of Georgia, is also the reigning World Indoor Champion in the long jump and silver medalist in the World Championships.
