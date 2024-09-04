The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo hilariously put on blast by Miami mayor

WNBA star A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat have long been rumored to be in a relationship, and the duo was put on blast by the Miami mayor in a hilarious moment.

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward A'Ja Wilson (9) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the women's gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward A'Ja Wilson (9) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the women's gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
WNBA star A'ja Wilson is in the middle of an MVP-worthy season, but she made the trip to Miami overnight after leading the Las Vegas Aces to a big win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.

Wilson was there to show support for Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

The basketball-playing duo has long been rumored to be in a relationship. They've played it coy, but social media has been searching for clues of a romance and anxiously waiting for a "hard launch."

WATCH: Sydney Colson hilariously roasts Aces teammates on Wild 'n Out

With A'ja in attendance, the A'ja-Bam shippers had more evidence that there was a secret romance, and Miami -Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava added fuel to that fire by blowing up their spot and pointing out that A'ja was in attendance for a ceremony giving Bam and other local Olympians the key to the city.

Whoops. So much for keeping that a secret.

After the clip went viral, Wilson's teammate Sydney Colson, a known jokester, turned the moment into a meme and further called out A'ja.

A'ja had an unserious response of her own.

So, when will they go official?

