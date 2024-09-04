A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo hilariously put on blast by Miami mayor
WNBA star A'ja Wilson is in the middle of an MVP-worthy season, but she made the trip to Miami overnight after leading the Las Vegas Aces to a big win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.
Wilson was there to show support for Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.
The basketball-playing duo has long been rumored to be in a relationship. They've played it coy, but social media has been searching for clues of a romance and anxiously waiting for a "hard launch."
With A'ja in attendance, the A'ja-Bam shippers had more evidence that there was a secret romance, and Miami -Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava added fuel to that fire by blowing up their spot and pointing out that A'ja was in attendance for a ceremony giving Bam and other local Olympians the key to the city.
Whoops. So much for keeping that a secret.
After the clip went viral, Wilson's teammate Sydney Colson, a known jokester, turned the moment into a meme and further called out A'ja.
A'ja had an unserious response of her own.
So, when will they go official?
