Taylor Swift had big influence in Travis Kelce's hairstyle, according to Patrick Mahomes
One thing Travis Kelce is going to do is make his girlfriend happy.
His teammate, Patrick Mahomes, jokingly shared his frustration about a recent hair change he had personally been suggesting for some time. “I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out, and then all of a sudden Taylor [Swift] gets him to do it,” he said in an interview with the NFL Training Camp Tour podcast.
“Can’t imagine why,” someone said, laughing, in response to Mahomes’ complaint. One fan posted the brief clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, August 13, captioning it, “Patrick saying Taylor got Travis to grow his hair out ijbol! that man will do anything for her. Exactly.”
Another fan responded while quoting lyrics from Swift’s hit “Shake it Off,” writing, “I’m sayin… that girl just wants to run her fingers through that hella good hair.”
This led another Swiftie to joke, “He’d quit football tomorrow if she asked nicely.” Of course, fans know how much Swift loves to attend Chiefs games and cheer on her man.
Fans noticed Kelce sported longer hair when he started training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri this summer. Swifties have been arriving in droves — in Chiefs gear, “Taylor’s boyfriend” T-shirts, and “So High School” friendship bracelets — to cheer on the Eras Tour singer’s beau at the camp, which runs from July 21 to Thursday, August 15.
The couple have caused quite the frenzy since Swift was first spotted in September 2023 cheering Kelce on during a Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Super Bowl champion has also attended his fair share of Eras Tour shows around the world to support his lady — including one in London where he even made a stage appearance to lead into her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance.
