The key to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s long-distance romance revealed
Though Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce may be miles apart, their connection remains as strong as ever.
With Swift continuing her Eras Tour across Europe and Kelce preparing for the upcoming NFL season in the U.S. with the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple is reportedly staying close despite their physical distance.
A source close to the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 15 that they make each other a priority no matter where they are. “Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are still in constant communication, texting and FaceTiming each other,” the insider shared with the outlet.
They also shared that Kelce reportedly shows his love through thoughtful gestures, often sending the 14-time Grammy winner flowers and surprise gifts.
“Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude,” the source said. “Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before.”
It’s been over a year since Kelce first revealed on his New Heights podcast that he tried to give Swift his phone number during one of her Kansas City Eras Tour stops. Since then, their romance has grown into a steady relationship.
While the “Fortnight” singer gears up to conclude the European leg of her tour with five nights at Wembley Stadium starting August 15, Kelce will continue his preseason grind with the Chiefs, with games against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears later in August.
Swift’s performances post-London will take her back to North America, with the tour resuming in Miami on October 18.
