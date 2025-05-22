49ers $265M QB Brock Purdy and his parents celebrate with kid-like cake
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may still look like a kid and play like a kid having fun on the football field, but he got a big boy NFL contract now. His parents celebrated the news of his staggering five-year, $265 million contract with a cake that looked like it was for a kid.
Purdy, 25, was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (262nd) that’s known as Mr. Irrelevant. He’s certainly not irrelevant anyomore. While Purdy led the 49ers to one play away from winning the Super Bowl in 2024, the injury-plagued Niners sputtered last season and missed the playoffs while he was making only $985k.
Brock had an offseason filled with trips with wife Jenna Purdy with an epic photobomb, and getting extra tan, and fishing.
He also showed off how young he looked in a photo with tight end George Kittle, looking like his dorky son.
All that matters now is he got the contract he dreamed of. His mom and dad wanted to celebrate with him and got him this cake below.
He looks like a happy little kid there with a cake that could’ve been right from the local grocery store chain.
It was still a sweet gesture by his parents.
