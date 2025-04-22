$4M Miami QB Carson Beck vanishes amid ex Hanna Cavinder drama
Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks are in the headlines for very different reasons.
Cam Ward will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft, even though Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer has one coach having him as the sixth- or seventh-best QB prospect if it was last year's loaded class.
Much hyped Georgia Bulldogs transfer Carson Beck, who will take over for Ward next season at a reported $4.3 million NIL "salary," has been in the headlines thanks to his tumultuous public breakup with influencer and former Miami basketball player, ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, 24.
For those living under a rock, the Cavinder Twins star went after Beck again in a viral clip on Kai Trump's, yes President Donald Trump's golf influencer 17-year-old granddaughter, TikTok vlog saying, "I didn't break up with him because he cheated, I broke up with him because of who he is."
Beck, 23, hasn't been seen on social media, or anywhere really publicly, since early March.
Based on The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's snooping, the last known public appearances by Beck was on the same day. First, at the Canes spring practice on March 3, he was on the sidelines still recovering from elbow surgery, where it was also reported he was switching his jersey number from "15" to "11," a possible ode to former Miami QB Ken Dorsey, the last one to win a national championship for the Canes in 2001.
He was also spotted that same night at a Miami Heat game flexing the "U." The caption read, "Welcome to Miami, Carson! 🙌"
Since then, nothing.
The last post on any of his social media handles is from January 14 marking the official announcement of transferring to Miami, after ironically pulling out of this year's NFL draft after his stock plummeted.
The last time anyone saw him rock the "U" before that Heat game was awkwardly with Cavinder in an uncomfortable dance together at the same time as the official announcement in mid-January.
Laying low is probably the best remedy with so much pressure already on him to have a comeback season, now having to follow the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft.
Compared to that stress, an ugly breakup doesn't seem so bad.
