Carson Beck, gf Hanna Cavinder do Miami 'U' dance to celebrate transfer from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback took his talents to the Miami Hurricanes. His influencer girlfriend Hanna Cavinder celebrated with him in a tiny crop top.

Matthew Graham

June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week
June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week / IMAGO / Cover-Images
It really pays to stay in college football for Carson Beck. Plus he no longer has to be long distance with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.

The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, who won two national championships as a backup, saw his NFL draft stock plummet this season, so instead of going pro, he took his talents to South Beach to the Miami Hurricanes for a reportedly cool $4 million for one season, which is equivalent to a mid-round first-round pick's salary in the NFL.

The 23 year old was most likely influenced by his influencer girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, part of the Cavinder twins duo with her sister Haley that play basketball for the "U" and are also Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, not to mention social media stars.

The Cavinder twins rose to fame with their TikTok dance routines, and Beck made a guest appearance with his girlfriend, also 23, to do a "U" dance. You can judge for yourself.

Cavinder flexes her abs in a tiny black crop top and a zip-up sweatshirt with matching sweatpants. Beck is even more casual in a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and naturally Hanna leads the couples' "U" routine.

The joke amongst college football fans is that Beck's career took a downturn when he started dating Hanna, and one of the most popular comments on the ESPN Instagram post had the zinger, "Miami fans I’m sorry."

No matter what the haters say, Beck and Cavinder look extremely happy, and based on his NFL draft stock, it was a no brainer.

