76ers' Tyrese Maxey gets teary thanking Joel Embiid for big brother mentorship
Two of our favorite days on the sports calendar are the NFL draft and the NBA draft.
Aside from the fact that we learn if our team landed some reinforcements for the coming season and beyond, we get to enjoy the sight of very large men bawling their eyes out. Save for winning a championship or receiving a major award, the drafts are generally the only nights to bask in the joy of imposing 300-pounders or tough seven-footers letting down their guard and letting the emotions flow.
For pro athletes, off-season tears are rare. Unless your name is Tyrese Maxey, who of course is flying high after signing his monster five year, $205 million contract extension.
The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard is a warm, fuzzy, and honest dude, unafraid to open his heart to the media, especially when it comes to discussing his family.
And based on a clip that’s making its way around social media, his MVP teammate Joel Embiid has become an MVP family friend.
In a tribute to Embiid, Maxey’s waterworks were on full display as he told the world how the dominant center helped him become, well, him.
If Maxey’s and Embiid’s off-court personal relationship remains as tight as their real-life connection — and if new Sixer Paul George can manage to do Paul George things on a nightly basis — next season might be a special one in the City of Brotherly Love.
And given all the pressure surrounding Embiid, Maxey needs to be the Robin to his Batman.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
More: Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party
More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
More: Most famous celebrity fan for all 32 NFL teams: complete list
More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
More: Did Taylor Swift’s concert songs for Travis Kelce make him cry?