Tyrese Maxey Agrees to Five-Year Max Contract Extension with 76ers, per Report
On the heels of the franchise's free agency agreement with nine-time All-Star Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have now locked up one of their own.
The Sixers and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey have agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension to remain in Philadelphia long-term, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The extension between Maxey and the 76ers now locks in the core of Maxey, George and former league MVP Joel Embiid as contenders in the East for years to come.
Maxey cashed in after a career year with Philadelphia in which he played in 70 games while averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 45.0% shooting. He emerged as one of the East's most improved players while making a leap in his offensive game to become one of the conference's most potent scorers.
The 76ers have swung for the fences this offseason as the franchise chases the New York Knicks and NBA champion Boston Celtics. In a fight to remain relevant around Embiid, the Sixers have doubled-down with Maxey and George as they pursue a NBA title.