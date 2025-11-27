The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dan Campbell's wife Holly reveals amazing Lions fit for Packers Thanksgiving game

The Detroit head coach’s wife turns heads before the gigantic NFC North clash.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions are a Thanksgiving Day staple. Head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly Campbell and a great fit are also another for games. She certainly dropped a winner on Thursday before the team’s home game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

At 7-4 the Lions face a crucial division matchup vs. the 7-3-1 Packers.

Holly is always a winner on game days like her stunning unique black fit last season, and her “Game of Thrones” Queen of the North head-turner. This season, she even had a black-and-white look that resembled an NFL referee.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell looks giant beside wife Holly for 27th training camp together

Holly Campbell
Holly is always a hit on game days. / Holly Campbell/Instagram

For Thanksgiving, she rocked a vintage lions sweatshirt with a twist and jeans, turning back the hands of time amazingly at 50 years old.

Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

She hopes it’s the winning look in a game the Lions really can’t lose in the NFC North.

A football love story:

Holly Campbell and Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Dan and Holly met while he played for the Texas A&M Aggies. They have been married since 1999 and have two kids in son Cody and daughter Piper.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly posts bikini throwback anniversary photo stunner

They are too cute outside of the football season as well, wearing matching fits for an AC/DC concert, and grabbing some ice cream together.

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Holly also loves to share adorable information about Dan on social media like revealing his surprisingly small truck above, and his crazy Starbucks orders.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

