Anthony Edwards wakes up to carry Wolves over Warriors in Game 3
It sure wasn't pretty, but the Minnesota Timberwolves found a way to get it done.
It was a foul-filled affair, shots were clanking off the rim and the Wolves saw a double-digit lead turn into a deficit. But Anthony Edwards, who started ice cold, hit the eventual dagger from deep as the Wolves reclaimed home court with a 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal Saturday in San Francisco.
The Wolves took a 2-1 series lead with the victory.
Edwards hit a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter and the Wolves never trailed again. Jaden McDaniels' 3 with 2:58 remaining gave Minnesota a six-point cushion, Rudy Gobert had an and-1 transition dunk that pushed the lead to seven with just over two minutes remaining and Edwards had another answer from 3 with 1:19 to go that kept the margin at seven, and for all intents and purposes, ensured the Timberwolves would come away with the win.
The Wolves got off to a fast start and appeared as though they'd make quick work of the Warriors when they took a 21-12 lead after a Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the opening frame. But Minnesota didn't score again over the last 156 seconds of the first quarter, and Golden State knotted it up 21-21 after 12 minutes. Still, Minnesota came back and took a 10-point lead, only to see the Warriors close the half on a 13-1 run and take a 42-40 lead into the break.
Edwards got off to a slow start, starting just 1 for 8 from 3, and had just eight points in the first half. But he scored 15 in the third quarter, highlighted by a poster dunk over Kevon Looney, and carried that momentum into the fourth quarter. Edwards finished with a game-high 36 points, four rebounds, four assists and made 4 of 6 of his 3s after the 1-for-8 start.
Julius Randle was the mark of consistency throughout for Minnesota. Whenever the Warriors went on a run, he made sure they wouldn't pull away, getting to the rim for timely buckets and doing just a bit of everything for the Wolves. Randle posted a triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. McDaniels finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
Jimmy Butler was the driver for the Warriors. He turned in a vintage performance with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Jonathan Kuminga was a problem off the bench as he exploded for 30 points. But not much else was working for Golden State. Buddy Hield was the only other Warriors player in double figures with 14 points. The two teams combined for 36 turnovers, but the Warriors struggled to convert, scoring just 13 points off 21 Minnesota giveaways.
The Wolves and Warriors meet back at Chase Center for Game 4 Monday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.