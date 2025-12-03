Ayesha Curry posts heartfelt note to Stephen’s brother Seth for Warriors game

Stephen Curry didn’t play on Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. His brother Seth Curry did, however, making his Warriors debut. On Wednesday, Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry just reacted to the cool family moment.

Steph has been out since November 26 with a right quad contusion and muscle strain suffered against the Houston Rockets.

With 37-year-old Steph out, the team re-signed his younger brother Seth, 35, who they originally waived in October after he joined them in the offseason.

While Golden State would lose to the NBA’s best team in the Thunder, Seth electrified the crowd — including his brother — with a game-tying three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Steph’s reaction to Seth three pointer 👀 pic.twitter.com/qtdhNciss2 — Curry Flurry 😈 (@babyfacedubs) December 3, 2025

Seth would score 14 points in 18 minutes to go along with two rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Seth would post on Wednesday, “Felt Like Home! Thankful to be back out there on the big stage 🙏“.

Ayesha then reacted to her brother-in-law’s performance and post with a heartfelt message: “Very exciting! Very well deserved. Very cool. Let’s go @sdotcurry @calliecurry Whole fam locked in.”

Very cool indeed.

Over his career since 2013, Seth has played for 10 different teams. This is his first stint with the Warriors on his brother’s team. Hopefully they’ll get the chance to share the court at some point.

They’ll certainly have Ayesha and the rest of the Currys cheering him on.

