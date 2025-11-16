The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry shows off baby Cai, daughter Riley growing up so fast with Steph on road

The Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry has been on fire on the road. It has been domestic bliss at home for his 'grateful' wife.

Matthew Graham

June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stephen Curry has been on fire in his last two games on the road, much to the chagrin of the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

We won't mention that Oklahoma City Thunder blowout.

RELATED: Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs

Stephen Curry
Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The only downside scoring nearly 50 in both of Golden State Warriors' wins against the Spurs for the four-time NBA champion and greatest shooter of all time has been being away from his wife Ayesha Curry and their four children — daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and boys Canon, 7, and Caius, 1.

RELATED: Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Luckily for the two-time NBA MVP, it seems like it has been domestic bliss without him, at least from the photos that Mrs. Curry shared in her latest Instagram post.

All four Curry children are growing up so fast

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Curry, 37, and his wife, 36, still look fantastic, and their children are looking more and more like them as they get older at a stunning pace compared to first seeing Riley celebrate with dad for his first NBA championship in 2015.

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry
June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"Grateful for the week!," Mrs. Curry wrote. "Full of adventure."

Riley has already gone viral for how much she's grown up, but the same can be said for all the children, especially baby Cai who seemed like he was a tiny infant only yesterday, and Canon, who didn't seem that much older.

RELATED: Ayesha shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s Warriors thunder in family photos

Ayesha Curry, Cai Curry, Canon Curry, Ryan Curry
Ayesha Curry sharing her fun adventures with baby Cai, Canon, and Ryan / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Some of the adventures included a family bike ride, cooking classes for mom and Riley, and a solo dance class for Ayesha without the kids.

Ayesha and the kids always following dad's NBA hot streaks

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Riley got to enjoy a trip to LA with mom to watch dad play the Lakers in the beginning of the season, and Stephen realizes these are memories to savor towards the end of his career.

“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Curry said. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”

The Currys seem to have it all figured out as parents, and their kids certainly are living their best lives, even when dad is on the road for work.

Ayesha Curry
Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Ayesha Curry prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships