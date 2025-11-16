Ayesha Curry shows off baby Cai, daughter Riley growing up so fast with Steph on road
Stephen Curry has been on fire in his last two games on the road, much to the chagrin of the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.
We won't mention that Oklahoma City Thunder blowout.
The only downside scoring nearly 50 in both of Golden State Warriors' wins against the Spurs for the four-time NBA champion and greatest shooter of all time has been being away from his wife Ayesha Curry and their four children — daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and boys Canon, 7, and Caius, 1.
Luckily for the two-time NBA MVP, it seems like it has been domestic bliss without him, at least from the photos that Mrs. Curry shared in her latest Instagram post.
All four Curry children are growing up so fast
Curry, 37, and his wife, 36, still look fantastic, and their children are looking more and more like them as they get older at a stunning pace compared to first seeing Riley celebrate with dad for his first NBA championship in 2015.
"Grateful for the week!," Mrs. Curry wrote. "Full of adventure."
Riley has already gone viral for how much she's grown up, but the same can be said for all the children, especially baby Cai who seemed like he was a tiny infant only yesterday, and Canon, who didn't seem that much older.
Some of the adventures included a family bike ride, cooking classes for mom and Riley, and a solo dance class for Ayesha without the kids.
Ayesha and the kids always following dad's NBA hot streaks
Riley got to enjoy a trip to LA with mom to watch dad play the Lakers in the beginning of the season, and Stephen realizes these are memories to savor towards the end of his career.
“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Curry said. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”
The Currys seem to have it all figured out as parents, and their kids certainly are living their best lives, even when dad is on the road for work.
