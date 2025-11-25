Stephen Curry rocks Air Jordans that honor legendary game for Warriors fit
The Stephen Curry awesome sneaker free-agent tour continued on Monday night as he rocked the Air Jordan “Flu Game” versions to the Golden State Warriors home game against the Utah Jazz.
Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013. Since then, he’s been crushing a lot of different kicks to arenas to honor some of the game’s legends.
We saw him in the Kobe 6 PE “Mambacita” editions that caught the eye of Vanessa Bryant, and then doing a cool tribute for the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway and their Orlando Magic days, followed by reppin Dwayne Wade in Miami in some “Purple Stingray” kicks as he sat on the bench.
Then it was the Michael Jordan where he wore the ultra rare and expensive “Oregon Ducks” Jordans vs. the Trail Blazers.
For the game vs. the Jazz on Monday, Curry pulled up in the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” sneakers famously worn by Jordan in the 1997 NBA Finals Game 5 for the Chicago Bulls when he was so sick against the Jazz and had to be held up by his teammates during breaks but still dropped 38 points in a win. It was later to be said to be food poisoning.
What an awesome tribute.
There’s reports Curry left Under Armour over frustration the company lost out on the rights to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark to Nike.
Whatever the reasons, he’s certainly wearing some seriously awesome sneakers to arenas.
