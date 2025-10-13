Baker Mayfield’s baby daughter doesn’t recognize him until he removes Bucs helmet
Baker Mayfield was a superhero on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. The highlight of the day, however, may have been his baby daughter Kova not recognizing dad until he took off his helmet.
The 30-year-old Mayfield is playing at an All-Pro level for the Bucs and has them at 5-1 after Sunday’s 30-19 win over San Francisco. His scramble on third-and-14 was Superman-like and was the defining play of the game.
Mayfield may be a hero on the field, but he’s just dad to his 1-year-old daughter Kova, who earlier this season melted hearts with her orange creamsicle jersey on.
Before the game, cameras captured little Kova not knowing who the man in the Bucs helmet was until he removed it and revealed it was dad.
How cute!
Kova is Mayfield and his wife Emily’s first child. They have been married since 2019 after he was taken No. 1 overall from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.
He’s certainly a hero now in Tampa on game days. He’s just dad every other minute at home.
