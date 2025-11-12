Josh Allen claps back at Baker Mayfield’s ‘small hands’ joke with burn of his own
Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield had some friendly and hilarious banter between the quarterbacks before Allen’s Buffalo Bills take on Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
Both teams are coming off losses and it will be a battle of 6-3 teams with two signal callers that have Super Bowl aspirations this season.
While it will no doubt be an intense game on Sunday, Mayfield fired the first shot on Wednesday about the 6-foot-5 Allen being so tall he has to have a walkie talkie to speak to him, and this comment about his hands: “But, you know, in Buffalo it's cold, it's rainy, even though he's 6'10", his hands are small, so he better wear his gloves.”
Mayfield is 6-foot-1, so he is much smaller than Allen.
Allen was told of the comments and he fired back at Mayfield at his press conference as well: “That’s crazy… Baker wears two gloves golfing, so he’s that type of guy.”
It’s a funny moment, but the two are obviously close off the field golfing together and being able to talk smack like that. Allen said, “I love the guy” as well.
It should be a fun battle this week in upstate New York, and with temperatures in the high 30s, low 40s the gloves may indeed be out for both.
