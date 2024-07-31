Bill Maher shares controversial opinion on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's future
Bill Maher is holding nothing back when it comes to his opinion on beloved power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Speaking on his Club Random podcast on Monday, July 29, Maher, 68, slammed Swift for “the whole thing with the football player.” He felt Swift, 34, was “a little old” for the publicized romance.
“‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’" he mocked, adding, "I mean, come on."
He also thinks Kelce will dump Swift, remarking, “With Taylor, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.” However, that was not all that he had to say about Swift.
Maher called the star’s penchant for singing about her relationships “very tacky,” quipping, “At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’” Of course, this is not the fanbase to trifle with, though Maher claimed he wasn’t scared of any backlash.
Swifties have already taken to social media to condemn Maher’s remarks, with one X (formerly known as Twitter) user posting, “Why is the old wind bag even mentioning Taylor and Travis? He has never had a real relationship so he is the LAST person who should ever talk about anyone’s relationship!”
Fans flooded X, calling Maher an “unhappy” old man and saying he was just “clout chasing,” because “name dropping Taylor brings $.” Another posted, "I am a Chiefs fan: Kelce is gonna marry that girl, mark my words."
These comments come after many Swifties spent the weekend cheering on Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
